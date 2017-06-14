Planning A Family Friendly Vacation? Look At What Deep Creek Lake Has To Offer 

This is a wonderful state park located in the state of Maryland. Based around the Deep Creek Lake this is a recreational holiday destination for many. You could indulge in different outdoor activities like fishing, boating, biking or hiking around this area. Not only do you have a scenic lake to check out, but trails and forest areas around it as well. There are flora and fauna waiting to be discovered, miles of trails as well as a sandy beach by the water side. Children will have much to do and discover at the Deep Creek state park.

Discovery Center

This is a large facility located in the state park, which has interactive exhibits. Kids will love the wildlife kept here such as black bears, foxes, turtles and others as well as aviaries that are full of different birds. They can touch, feel, learn and have fun to ask questions as well.

Cranesville Swamp

This is a burial peat bog that lies close to the state park. Formed from the Pleistocene Epoch era or the ice age, the swamp has cooler and wetter areas than surrounding regions.

Outdoor activities

The Deep Creek area has no shortage of recreational facilities on offer. You will find carriage and horseback rides that take you through the countryside as well as rolling fields. You could try rock climbing at West Virginia’s Cooper’s Rock here as well as try the water course at Splash Island. ASCI has whitewater rafting here with a man made the course of white waters that has been developed here. You could even try to Stand up paddle boarding here, which was made popular by surfers in Hawaii. Kayaking is also popular that showcase the variety of activities you could do on the waters and off it.