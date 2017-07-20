Kid- Friendly Spots At Deep Creek

If you are planning a vacation at Deep Creek with your family, especially with children, you have endless things to explore. There are numerous spots that are ideal for kids and other family members too. The area of Deep Creek Lake is unique with over 90,000 acres of land and hence you will find many state parks and forests. You can keep your children entertained limitlessly and make memories with your entire family. Some of the best destinations for kids have been discussed below.

· Fun Unlimited is one of the best arcades to explore as it offers more than 97 vintage as well as new games. It is one of the best options to keep people from all ages entertained. While you are being entertained, you can try out their mouth watering pizzas too. This will definitely add to your fun and excitement.

· Splash Island at Will O the Wisp is one of the primary inflatable water parks which is a must see. It is mostly crowded in summers as people prefer visiting this spot to beat the heat. There are many activities that help you slip, glide and slide through the water. There are water courses offered for people to ensure that the rides are enjoyed well and in a right manner.

· Wilderness Voyageurs is for all those who love taking a bike ride as they can simply pedal and paddle along the nearby river known as the Youghiogheny River. This is one of the best adventures you can experience as most visitors come to Deep Creek mainly to experience the bike ride. You can pack a lunch or snacks and relax all day long with family and friends.

· Marsh Mountain Mining Company is suitable for children of 2 years and above. It is an excellent place for younger children. It is situated in the Mountain Park with a huge playground. Kids can play endlessly while other family members can simply relax or take a stroll.

· For children of 4 years and above, the Chipmunk challenge course is a great option. There are aerial adventures that are kid friendly and children can navigate their way with the help of zipping lines and swing platforms. They can also seek the help of a guide.

· The majority of kids love eating ice cream and needless to say, even adults are fond of it. The best place to enjoy a few scoops of ice-cream is Lakeside Creamery. It is a local spot featuring a massive menu of ice cream in addition to sundaes, smoothies, and milkshakes. There are picnic tables that overlook the lake and people can glance at the view while relishing ice creams.

· Paddleboarding is one of the fun activities suitable for people of all ages. All you need to do is rent a paddleboard from Wisp’s Beach Hut and you are good to go. You can spend the entire day at the beach or swim area. Canoe and kayak rentals are also offered for visitors here.

These are some of the perfect destinations at Deep Creek Lake for kids and adults.