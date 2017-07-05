The Beauty Of Swallow Falls State Park`

Situated near the banks of the Youghiogheny River, Swallow Falls State Park has best of sceneries to offer. The Youghiogheny is one of the best rivers known for its scenic beauty. The State Park includes 3 waterfalls, abundant wildlife, and idols of ancient white pine and hemlock. It is quite a beautiful landscape that attracts numerous tourists. Besides, there is no dearth when it comes to recreational activities.

The area was known as the hunting grounds once upon a time of Garrett County leader. It included renowned author and hunter Meshach Browning. It was named after Muddy Creek for its distinctive shades as it merges with the river flowing north side within the park. The creek is the combination of vegetation and tannins that offer the brown tint. Undoubtedly, Muddy Creek is the tallest waterfall and free falling with a height of around 53 feet in Maryland. The rocks forming this impressive view dates back to the Pennsylvanian Period. It is over 300 million years old and the leaders named it as Swallow Falls as it has best flocks with cliff swallows. The stone pillar right beside the waterfalls known as Swallow Rock was their ideal spot for nesting.

Swallow Falls is situated in Garrett State Forest and is the state-owned forests. About 2000 acres were given away in 1906 by brothers John and Robert Garrett for wildlife protection and improvement of forestry. The area was once home to CCC camp, which stands for Civilian Conservation Corps. The program was developed with an objective of providing jobs for unemployed people during the Great Depression period. There were numerous projects successfully completed by the CCC member at Swallow Falls along with Herrington Manor, its sister park.

Activities

There are many activities made available for visitors to Swallow Falls State Park regardless of the season. The River Youghiogheny provides best of fishing opportunities for people. Skiers and hikers can make use of the Herrington Manor and Swallow Falls Park as they are connected to each other. There is a Canyon Trail, which offers many activities such as hiking and more. Don’t forget to carry your camera to capture best glimpses here. During early summer, the trail is well decorated and the area has a spectacular view even during winters. You can simply relax or hike as it has a covered pavilion that is best suited for picnics. If you are a pet lover, you will be happy to know that pets are permitted in the campground.